NYC New Year's Eve fireworks canceled due to ongoing drought conditions

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is canceling some popular fireworks shows due to the ongoing drought conditions.

Despite recent rain, officials are suspending New Year's Eve fireworks displays over Central Park and Prospect Park.

The New York Road Runners, which typically coordinates the show in Central Park, says it is exploring other festive options.

The city suspended issuing permits for fireworks displays and canceled previously issued permits last month.

In Prospect Park the plan is for a light show with illuminated drones, moving to form iconic landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge and Statue of Liberty.

"Due to the drought and recent park fires, our City partners have asked us to not host our annual fireworks. To ring in the new year during New York Road Runners' NYRR Midnight Run, we are exploring other festive options," said Crystal Howard from New York Road Runners.

