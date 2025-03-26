New York City Council approves changes to scaffolding laws to improve quality of life around city

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- New York City voted yes to sweeping changes for scaffolding standards on Wednesday.

The City Council approved a package of bills that tackled issues which have led to the massive accumulation of scaffolding sheds and other structures across the city.

Just two days ago, on 185th Street, scaffolding violently crashed down at Yeshiva University.

The corner of Lafayette Street -- down by police headquarters -- is also surrounded by scaffolding. A decade ago, that corner was the furthest thing from an eyesore.

"Two years ago, when we announced this initiative, we stood in front of that scaffolding, and nothing has changed," Councilman Keith Powers said. "The sheds makes sidewalks darker, and block law enforcement efforts from collecting evidence from nearby cameras. They also attract crime."

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams voiced the same frustration as Powers.

"In almost every neighborhood, every New Yorker can pinpoint areas that have been covered by sidewalk sheds for years, if not for decades," she said.

Scaffolding laws have been around since 1980, one year after 17-year-old Grace Gold was killed by a giant chunk of masonry that fell eight floors to the sidewalk.

The thing is, scaffolding laws have not changed very much to improve quality of life in 40 years, until now.

"Over 300 miles of New York City sidewalks are covered by scaffolding," Councilmember Erik Bottcher said. "People resigned. That's just the way it is."

RELATED | Scaffolding collapses onto sidewalk shed outside Yeshiva University building in Manhattan



The collapse happened around 9:20am on Sunday at a five-story building part of Yeshiva University on West 185th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

