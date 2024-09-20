NYC COVID Czar Dr. Jay Varma accused of attending sex party, dance while urging quarantine

Dr. Jay Varma admitted to attending a party and a dance while urging residents in NYC to stay home during the pandemic.

Dr. Jay Varma admitted to attending a party and a dance while urging residents in NYC to stay home during the pandemic.

Dr. Jay Varma admitted to attending a party and a dance while urging residents in NYC to stay home during the pandemic.

Dr. Jay Varma admitted to attending a party and a dance while urging residents in NYC to stay home during the pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The doctor who led New York City's response to the COVID-19 pandemic took part in sex parties and a dance while urging citizens to stay home.

Dr. Jay Varma, then-Mayor de Blasio's senior public health adviser, conceded he "participated in two private gatherings" and failed to use the best judgment.

His statement came after a conservative podcaster, Steven Crowder, posted hidden camera video of Varma talking to a woman, who is off camera, talking about the parties.

Varma did not challenge the authenticity of statements he is overheard saying on the footage but said it had been "secretly recorded, spliced, diced, and taken out of context."

Dr. Jay Varma released the following statement:

"Unfortunately, I was targeted by an operative for an extremist right-wing organization determined to malign public health officials and take down the public health system in America. This individual has been highly discredited and he has been banned from numerous media outlets for his homophobic slurs and racist rants.

"In those private conversations that were secretly recorded, spliced, diced, and taken out of context, I referred to events that transpired four years ago. I served in City Hall between April 2020 - May 2021. During that time, I participated in two private gatherings. I take responsibility for not using the best judgment at the time.

"Facing the greatest public health crisis in a century, our top priority was to save lives, and every decision made was based on the best available science to keep New Yorkers safe. I stand by my efforts to get New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19, and I reject dangerous extremist efforts to undermine the public's confidence in the need for and effectiveness of vaccines."

N.J. Burkett has the latest on Mayor Eric Adams and the optics during a scandal, resignations.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.