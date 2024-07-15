Libraries in New York City reopen for Sunday sessions after funding is restored

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Public libraries across New York City reopened for Sunday service.

The move comes after funding was put back in the recent city budget.

Nearly all library branches across the five boroughs had been closing on Sundays since last year, because of tens of millions of dollars in budget cuts imposed by Mayor Adams.

The mayor and the city council agreed to restore the funding as part of a budget deal.

A total of $58.3 million has been diverted back to New York City's three public library systems.

The funds had been taken away from libraries to fund costs associated with migrants.

