New York City public library money to be fully restored as part of a city budget

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Public library money is poised to be fully restored as part of the ongoing budget negotiations between the mayor's office and New York City Council.

Mayor Eric Adams and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams made the announcement on Thursday.

Under the agreement, a total of $58.3 million would be restored to the three New York City public library systems, which should allow the branches to resume seven-day-a-week service, including Sundays.

"We are proud to announce a full restoration of funds to both our libraries and cultural institutions in the upcoming budget," Mayor Adams said. "These institutions are a critical part of New York City's social fabric, which New Yorkers depend on for their children's growth and the vibrancy of our city."

"The Council has consistently championed funding restorations for these institutions as a top priority, and we're proud to reach an agreement with Mayor Adams and the administration to successfully secure these critical investments for them in the city budget," Council Speaker Adams said.

The Council is expected to pass the budget over the weekend, allowing the city to meet the June 30 deadline.

