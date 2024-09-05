First day of school for nearly 1 million New York City public school students

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The first day of the new school year has finally arrived in New York City and Mayor Eric Adams is set to make rounds greeting students.

There are several hot-button issues on the agenda this school year, including student use of cell phones and smaller class sizes.

Nearly one million students are headed back into the classroom for the start of the new school year.

In the coming years, students and parents can expect classes to be just a tad smaller. A state law requires the Department of Education to reduce class sizes across the board by 2028.

While the New York City public schools chancellor David Banks says the city is meeting the requirement for now, they are going to need a lot more teachers over the coming years to keep class sizes down.

In 2023, class sizes averaged anywhere from 21 to 25 students from kindergarten through high school. That number was already a reduction from previous years.

Eyewitness News hosted New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks at a Back to School Town Hall.

By 2028, lower grades will be capped at 20 students. For grades four through eight, 23 student cap has been put in place and all high schools will have a maximum of 25 students per class.

Chancellor Banks says the Department of Education is taking steps to hit those targets.

"We're going to need to hire an additional 10,000 to 12,000 more teachers in order for us to be in full compliance," he said. "There is a national teacher shortage. Where do you get an additional 10,000 to 12,000 teachers? Forget about how much money you have to pay. Where do you find them without lowering the standards?"

To start the 2024 school year, at least 24 new school buildings are set to open for the first day of school.

