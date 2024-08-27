WABC-TV Back to School Town Hall with Chancellor David C. Banks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The new school year is upon us, as are hot-button issues including class size and cell phone bans. WABC-TV hosted our annual Back to School Town Hall to tackle these questions and more.
No school-related topics were off limits for the hour-long event.
Helping us answer your questions was New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks, the special guest on our panel discussion that was moderated by Eyewitness News anchors Shirleen Allicot and Mike Marza.
