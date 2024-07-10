MTA bridges & tunnels officers seize over 1,500 vehicles in ghost car crackdown

MTA officials have seized 1,500 vehicles as part of the ghost vehicle operation.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA and local law enforcement continue to crack down on so-called ghost vehicles.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says there have now been a total of 25 "operations" at bridges and tunnels across the city.

"Ghost plates and toll evasion cost our state millions each year and impede our efforts to build a mass transit system that benefits everyone," she said. "Our heightened cracking down on the brazen lawlessness that has gone unchecked for too long, and our message is simple: enough is enough."

In March, a multi-agency task force was launched to prevent toll violators.

Officers have seized more than 1,500 vehicles, arrested over 300 drivers and issued about 12,000 summonses.

In total, those drivers owe more than $12.5 million in unpaid tolls and fees.

In the latest operation, officers impounded 55 cars at the Whitestone Bridge.

