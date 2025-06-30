NYC primary election: Ranked choice voting results to be released Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYC Board of Elections will release the first round of ranked choice voting results for the primary election at noon on Tuesday, July 1.

While the Democratic mayoral primary results are not in doubt, some City Council races still await final results.

The results will be available to the public via a link posted to vote.nyc.

The initial report will include elimination rounds based on in-person and mail-in ballots received and processed as of Election Day.

Updates will be posted weekly every Tuesday until all ballots have been counted and results are certified.