East Harlem food pantry addressing food insecurity in uncertain times

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Common Pantry in East Harlem hands out roughly 60,000 meals each month and serves 300 to 500 families a day.

"The rent in New York City is very high, the expenses are very high, so they need to make their food dollars go further, so they come here," said New York Common Pantry's Judy Secon.

The organization relies on donations to purchase food through contracts. It also rescues food from corporations and secures food donations from sources like the Hunts Point Market, which supplies fresh produce.

Sixty percent of the work is done by volunteers who staff it and a second facility in the Bronx.

The appreciation is obvious.

"You go to the supermarket and $100 doesn't buy you anything, only two bags, that's it," said East Harlem resident Elizabeth Negron.

In recent months, there has been about a 7% increase in demand. But they are bracing for an exponential jump in need should federal food stamps and Medicare programs be cut.

"Some people come once a month, they come every two months, they come when they need it, should SNAP be reduced for them, this will be where they get their food when they don't have anything else to rely on," Secon said.

New York Common Pantry is hoping city and state funding can help bridge any gap caused by federal cuts directed at sanctuary cities.

"But we're here, our commitment is to the people that we serve and we're going to, as we did through the pandemic and the migrant crisis, we're going to do what we need to do," Secon said.

