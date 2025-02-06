New York, Connecticut among states planning to sue Trump administration over DOGE

The lawsuit is in response to the Treasury Department allowing DOGE to access sensitive payment systems

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Several states, including New York and Connecticut, announced on Thursday their intent to sue the Trump administration over the Department of Government Efficiency.

The lawsuit is in response to the Treasury Department allowing Elon Musk and DOGE to access sensitive payment systems containing Americans' personal identifying information, state attorneys general said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of 12 attorneys general in making the announcement on Thursday.

"As the richest man in the world, Elon Musk is not used to being told 'no,' but in our country, no one is above the law. The president does not have the power to give away our private information to anyone he chooses, and he cannot cut federal payments approved by Congress," James said in a statement. "This level of access for unauthorized individuals is unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable. DOGE has no authority to access this information, which they explicitly sought in order to block critical payments that millions of Americans rely on - payments that support health care, childcare, and other essential programs."

Joining Attorney General James in releasing the statement were attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The lawsuit has not yet been filed.

It comes after a filing late Wednesday evening, when lawyers with the Justice Department agreed to a proposed order that would largely prohibit the Treasury Department from sharing sensitive financial data with DOGE.

The agreement allows two individuals associated with Musk but employed by the Treasury Department called special government employees to have "read only" access to the sensitive data.

Once approved by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who is overseeing the case, the agreement will stay in place until Feb. 24 when both sides return to court to argue about a long-term preliminary injunction.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.