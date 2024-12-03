NYC Mayor Adams requests meeting with Trump's border czar Homan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams long hampered by the Biden administration's immigration policy said on Tuesday that he has requested a meeting with incoming border czar Tom Homan.

"I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we are going to address those who are harming our citizens," Adams said during a news conference. "Find out what his plans are, where our common grounds are. We can work together."

Homan has said that he is planning to meet with Adams, who says he wants an open dialogue with the new administration.

"I don't want people talking at each other. I want people to talk to each other. I made it clear that I'm not going to be warring with this administration. I'm going to be working with this administration," he said.

Adams has for months been calling for violent migrants to be deported and seemed to welcome the Trump administration's differing philosophy.

"If you come into this country and this city and think you are going to harm innocent New Yorkers, and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be under," Adams said. "I'm an American. Americans have certain rights. The Constitution is for Americans. I'm not a person who snuck into this country."

Mayor Adams said he is welcoming many aspects of the Trump administration because "it is time for a change," and not because the incoming president could end the federal criminal case against him.

"It's interesting that whenever I agree on what this administration is doing, people say, 'oh you know you are agreeing, you are hoping he looks favorably on you.' Look at what they are saying and then look at what I have been saying for years. For years," Adams said, adding that his only reason for agreeing is he agrees with what they are saying.

Asked about President Biden pardoning his son, Hunter, the mayor turned to the New York Times for validation that the federal Justice Department has become "politicized."

"There's almost a level of irony to this all," he said, pulling out the newspaper. "Let me find that sentence. 'President Biden and President-elect Donald J. Trump now agree on one thing: The Biden Justice Department has been politicized.'

Adams continued to deflect talking about his looming federal criminal case, citing his attorney's instructions. He said not responding has been "the hardest thing I've ever done in my entire life."

