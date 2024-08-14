New York Democrats holding campaign kickoff for Vice President Kamala Harris, Tim Walz in Harlem

HARLEM (WABC) -- Democrats in New York are planning a big show of support for Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for The White House.

They are holding an event in Harlem on Wednesday for the party's presidential ticket.

This Democratic ticket kickoff party comes just days before the Democratic National Convention.

Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and others are expected to be in attendance.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat and New York City Mayor Eric Adams organized the event.

On Tuesday, Walz held his first solo rally in Los Angeles. He spoke in front of union workers and defended his military record after some Republicans suggested he evaded an overseas deployment.

"I'm going to say it again as clearly as I can. I am damn proud of my service to this country and I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person's service record," Walz said.

Meantime, Former President Donald Trump is heading to a rally in North Carolina as he looks to get ahead of the economic plan being rolled out by Harris on Friday as she starts to fill in, how she would govern if elected in November. Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance is heading to Michigan to campaign.

