Hochul to host roundtable with federal workers impacted by DOGE layoffs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is working to provide a safe net for federal workers that have been impacted by the ongoing DOGE layoffs.

The governor is set to host a roundtable on Monday at her Third Avenue office.

Hochul visited St. Mary's Hospital for Children in Bayside, Queens on Sunday to join pediatric patients and families in calling out federal Medicaid funding cuts.

Hochul challenged Republican members of Congress to come to the hospital and other hospitals before they attempt to implement funding cuts for Medicaid and Social Security.

"I think every Republican member of Congress who claims to represent New York State should come to St. Mary's. Look in the eyes of these kids, listen to their voices, talk to their parents and then see if you can go back to Washington and cut this program. I bet you cannot, " Hochul said.

Separately, New York Senator Chuck Schumer said social security offices will be closed in New York and Long Island, and attacked Elon Musk for referring to the agency as the 'biggest ponzi scheme of all time.'

The Social Security Administration, which sends about 73 million retired and disabled beneficiaries more than $126 billion each month, said it had plans to cut roughly 7,000 workers from its 57,000-member work force.

