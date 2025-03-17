Peak flu season in New York ending after drop in positive test results

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a severe flu season, health officials say numbers of cases are finally beginning to drop in New York.

During the first week of March, more than 50,000 flu tests were taken. Just 44 percent of those tests came back positive.

That marked a 25 percent drop-off in positive cases from the previous week.

There were also less patients hospitalized during the same period with just over 1,400. That signaled a 23 percent decrease.

Experts suggest getting a flu shot at the beginning of the season to protect yourself -- and others -- from the latest strains.

