The classic car has served as a ride for then VP Lyndon B. Johnson, and the Apollo 11 crew

New York Liberty to parade down Canyon of Heroes in classic '52 Chrysler Imperial

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- When the WNBA champion New York Liberty squad parade down the Canyon of Heroes on Thursday, they will do it in style, riding on the one and only 1952 Chrysler Imperial Parade Phaeton.

The vehicle only has one job, and that is to carry the best in the world.

The magnificent car is the same classic that Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson rode back in 1962. Seven years later, the crew of the Apollo 11 did the same.



"I call her my pride, she's just great. I call her a 'she,'" said Rafael Rivera of the Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

He says he hasn't decided on a name yet.

Rivera has the distinct honor of taking care of the extremely rare vehicle. Chrysler only made three. New York City owns one, and there's one in Los Angeles and Detroit.

"Maybe every two days, every three days we'll crank her up," Rivera said.

It's only used in parades, like in 2021. Nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first to get the COVID vaccine, sat in the car during the Hero's Parade.



In good times and bad, she shines.

"What this car represents is America's resiliency through tough times," said Louis Molina of the Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

The classic car has a red interior, and unique doors.



"I had to reach inside to open the doors, its not like your common handle on the outside," Rivera said.

The vehicle weighs roughly 5,800 pounds and stretches more than 20 feet.

Rivera says everything works... except for the clock in the steering wheel, which he will be behind as the car rolls up the Canyon of Heroes on Thursday.

"It's amazing, I'm looking forward to it," he said.

In no way is this a typical car. There is no heat or AC. There's also an ashtray on the side of the door, and it also features a bucket seat.

If tradition has it, most eyes will be on the floats and double-decker buses.

"But then comes along the parade car that nobody really sees and it's like, wait a minute where did this come from and who's on it," Rivera said.



