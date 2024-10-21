New York Liberty to hold ticker tape parade to celebrate WNBA champs New York Liberty

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the planned parade and reactions as the New York Liberty win their first WNBA championship.

Mayor announces plans for ticker tape parade after Liberty win first WNBA championship Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the planned parade and reactions as the New York Liberty win their first WNBA championship.

Mayor announces plans for ticker tape parade after Liberty win first WNBA championship Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the planned parade and reactions as the New York Liberty win their first WNBA championship.

Mayor announces plans for ticker tape parade after Liberty win first WNBA championship Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the planned parade and reactions as the New York Liberty win their first WNBA championship.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City will hold a ticker tape parade to honor the New York Liberty to celebrate the WNBA champions.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the parade will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by a special ceremony at City Hall.

Adams also announced that City Hall and other municipal buildings will be lit up seafoam on Monday night to celebrate their victory.

The team's win on Sunday night marked the first-ever WNBA championship for the Liberty in 28 seasons.

"From the start of the season to the very last game, the New York Liberty were focused on one singular objective: winning. Tonight, they delivered a historic win - making our great city proud by becoming champions, the first in the franchise's history," said Mayor Adams. "At a time when the rest of the country is finally acknowledging the endless talent in our WNBA, we are proud to have New York City bring home the trophy. To our WNBA champions, thank you for being a role model to our city, and showcasing the values of grit, determination, and hard work. Now, we can't wait to celebrate off the court and throw you the parade you deserve down the Canyon of Heroes!"

NYC has held more than 200 ticker-tape parades in more than 100 years, showering a range of honorees -- athletes, soldiers, politicians, astronauts and even a virtuoso pianist -- with tiny scraps of paper.

1 of 8 General Douglas MacArthur sits serenely in his open car as he tours the streets of New York City, April 20, 1951, in a hero's ticker tape parade. AP

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.