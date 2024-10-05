Hochul rejects plan to provide specialized officers earlier pension packages

The governor of New York has again rejected a pension plan for specailzed officers.

The governor of New York has again rejected a pension plan for specailzed officers.

The governor of New York has again rejected a pension plan for specailzed officers.

The governor of New York has again rejected a pension plan for specailzed officers.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- For the fourth straight year, New York has rejected a pension bill that would have impacted at least one thousand specialized police officers in the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the decision to reject the plan Friday and said the legislation would have cost the state too much money.

Proposed in the bill, state forest rangers, park police officers and university police officers would be allowed to retired with an annual pension worth half of their salary. However, the caveat is that officers would have to be on the job for at least 20 years.

The current plan requires officers to be on the job for at least 25 years.

ALSO READ: Debate emerges over whether Eric Adams should resign as mayor of New York City

CeFaan Kim has more on the political fallout of Mayor Adams' indictment.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.