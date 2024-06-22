Final push from Jamaal Bowman, George Latimer ahead of Tuesday primary

THE BRONX (WABC) -- With just days to go before the New York primaries, Democratic leaders came out in full force at St. Mary's Park in the Bronx. They were throwing their support for Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who is running to keep his District 16 seat against Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

"We are organizing for justice. We are organizing for housing as a healing way to healthcare - as a way for criminal justice and to get big money out of politics," said Bowman.

Latimer's support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is a point of criticism for Bowman;'s supporters - including Senator Bernie Sanders, who supports a ceasefire in Gaza.

Meantime in Westchester County, Latimer is set to cast his vote on Saturday. The longtime political fixture has been endorsed by Hillary Clinton and former representative Mondaire Jones, who is also running to reclaim a seat in Washington.

"I am making this endorsement to stand up for my Jewish constituents because Representative Bowman and I have very different views on Israel," Jones said.

Latimer leads Bowman by 17 points, according to a poll.

As for accusations that AIPAC is using him to get Bowman out - he says that is not accurate, saying he supports Israel's right of existence, stability, self-defense and peace.

"What I've done is simply taken the same position on Israel that Hakeem Jeffries, Grace Meng...NY Metro Area," Latimer said.

