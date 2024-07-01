New law would allow NY distilleries to ship products directly to consumers

Joe Torres has details on the potential impact of a proposed liquor law on local distilleries.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A change in New York's liquor laws could help customers get their favorite spirits without leaving home.

The new law would allow distilleries to ship liquor, cider, mead, and other alcohol directly to consumers.

The proposed legislation would be a game-changer, according to David and Dorit Nahmias, the co-owners of a small distillery in Yonkers.

Their distillery produces a traditional Moroccan spirit called Mahia, and is the only one in North America to do so, they said.

"We have customers that are coming to us looking for Mahia, they're not able to get it at their local liquor store and this allows us to get it into their hands," Dorit Nahmias said.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes said his colleagues and those in the Assembly already approved the measure, which now awaits the governor's signature.

If the bill becomes law, David Nahmias expects his customer base to widen and his sales to soar.

Gounardes and several distillers welcomed the bill with a toast Monday at a tasting room in Brooklyn. As New York is the country's biggest producer of hard cider, the new law could mean big business.

"This is really an economic boom for these small businesses here and it's a win for consumers and for New York agriculture because of so many of these products are created using New York farm products," Gounardes said.