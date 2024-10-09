Speed limits reduced to 20 mph in certain areas of NYC under new 'Sammy's Law'

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Drivers get ready to lower your speed on certain streets in New York City.

The New York City Department of Transportation installed new, 20-mile-per-hour speed limit signs along a 19-block stretch from Grand Army Plaza to Bartel-Pritchard Square in Prospect Park West in Brooklyn.

That's where 12-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein was struck and killed by a driver 11 years ago.

The DOT will implement a regional slow zone in Lower and Upper Manhattan next.

By the end of 2025, NYC DOT will lower speed limits in 250 locations, prioritizing areas such as schools, open streets, shared streets, and new regional slow zones in each borough.

"I want to thank Amy Cohen Eckstein and Sammy's entire family for their tireless advocacy to give New York City the legal authority we needed to reduce speed limits. Without Amy and Families for Safe Streets, the group she founded in response to Sammy's tragic death, we wouldn't be here today - honoring her son's memory and preventing other families from experiencing the same grief of losing a loved one to traffic violence," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

