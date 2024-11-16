Clean Slate Act law goes into effect in New York, sealing certain criminal conviction records

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Clean Slate Act law goes into effect in New York State on Saturday, aimed at giving some who have been convicted of a crime a better shot at a second chance in life.

Under the new law, certain criminal conviction records will be sealed to allow people to have access to housing, education and jobs, with exceptions for law enforcement and work with vulnerable populations.

Convictions including sex crimes and Class A felonies that are not drug-related, including murder, will not be eligible for record sealing.

For a misdemeanor, records will be sealed three years after conviction or release from jail. For a felony, records will be sealed eight years after conviction or release from prison.

Individuals must maintain a clean record and be no longer on probation or parole in order to qualify for record sealing.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the landmark piece of legislation last year at the Brooklyn Museum.

With the law now in effect, New York becomes part of a dozen states with such legislation. At the time, Hochul said the law would help fill more the more than 450,000 open jobs in the state.

"The best crime-fighting tool is a good-paying job. That's why I support giving New Yorkers a clean slate after they've paid their debt to society and gone years without an additional offense," Hochul said. "I negotiated a compromise that protects public safety and boosts economic opportunity, and the final Clean Slate Law will help New Yorkers access jobs and housing while allowing police, prosecutors and school officials to protect their communities.

