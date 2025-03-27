24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
New York Yankees set to play home opener against Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium

Anthony Carlo
Thursday, March 27, 2025
BRONX (WABC) -- It may not feel like baseball weather just yet, but Opening Day can be chilly.

In the 1996 Yankees Home Opener there were actually snow flurries, Andy Pettitte took the hill and the five-time World Series champion will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday to get things started.

The New York Yankees are coming into this season after having made it all the way to the World Series, but were not able to bring home the trophy.

So, there is a lot to prove as this MLB season gets underway.

There are a lot of changes and hurdles already.

The Yankees are now without Juan Soto, who is playing across town for the Mets.

The Bombers also have been bitten by the injury bug early on in spring training and will be without a couple of big stars, Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton.

But the team has added some key offensive and pitching assets, namely outfielder Cody Bellinger and pitcher Max Fried among them.

Expectations are high as always.

Pregame ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m.

The first pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers is set for 3:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have won six of their last seven season openers since 2018.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke at a press conference about Major League Baseball's economic impact.

