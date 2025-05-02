24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Staffing issues, runway repairs force more flight cancellations, delays at Newark Airport

ByCrystal Cranmore WABC logo
Friday, May 2, 2025 10:09AM
Crystal Cranmore has the latest from Newark, NJ.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- It has been a domino effect of issues that have delayed flights and caused a nightmare for travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport.

It is one of United Airlines' largest hubs and they alone had to divert 21 flights to other airports in response to the challenges.

Air traffic control outages and staffing limitations have contributed to some of the issues we've seen at Newark International Airport.

At times, runway construction has even had the airport down to just one takeoff and landing location.

With the summer travel season just weeks away, the FAA has been trying to find solutions.

Department of Transportation officials this week outlined a plan to widen the training pipeline for new air traffic controllers.

The agency will now offer increased salaries and bonuses to delay retirement.

