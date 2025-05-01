Air Traffic Control staffing, runway construction cause problems for travelers at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- It was another difficult day at Newark Liberty International Airport with residual delays and disruptions.

A ground stop was lifted on Thursday morning, but it had a ripple effect.

The stop was the result of a combination of staffing issues and runway construction.

Several travelers Eyewitness News spoke to had their flights canceled or diverted.

As of noon, the average arrival into Newark is delayed more than five hours, and the average departure delay is an hour and 25 minutes.

There was a very brief air traffic control radio frequency outage around 1 a.m., and that caused flights heading to Newark to be diverted.

Monday's ground stop was also the result of equipment issues. They happened at the FAA airspace operations center in Philadelphia but added to the delays in Newark already caused by runway construction and ATC staffing.

One passenger was in a Lyft on his way back home to Bergen County after his flight from New Orleans to Newark was diverted to Dulles Airport in Washington, DC. Josh Kramer said people were scrambling for trains.

The Port Authority says Newark is coordinating to help those impacted by the delays and cancellations.

