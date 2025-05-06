ATC screens went dark for 60-90 seconds at Newark airport: sources

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The outage at Newark Liberty International Airport last Monday caused air traffic control computer screens to go dark for roughly 60 to 90 seconds, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told ABC News. It prevented the controllers from talking to aircraft during this time as well.

In the air traffic control recordings obtained by ABC News, you can hear an air traffic controller telling pilots that "approach lost all the radars. Three of the four radar screens went black and they have no frequency."

As a result, the Federal Aviation Administration halted all departures to the Newark airport, citing "telecommunications and equipment issues at Philadelphia TRACON." This is the air traffic control facility that directs aircraft in and out of the Newark airport.

Following the outage, several controllers went on medical leave, calling the experience a traumatic event. The controllers are entitled to at least 45 days away from the job and must be evaluated by a doctor before they can return to work.

"Due to the event, the controllers took absence under the Federal Employees Compensation Act. This program covers all federal employees that are physically injured or experience a traumatic event on the job," the union representing air traffic controllers said in a statement Monday.

The facility where controllers work the airspace around Newark airport is located in Philadelphia and was already short air traffic controllers. The current shortage has forced airlines to delay flights for hours over the last eight days.

The travel nightmare at Newark Liberty International Airport continued Tuesday with at least 33 cancellations and 7 delays.

"Frequent equipment and telecommunications outages can be stressful for controllers," the FAA said in a statement on Monday. "Some controllers at the Philadelphia TRACON who work Newark arrivals and departures have taken time off to recover from the stress of multiple recent outages. While we cannot quickly replace them due to this highly specialized profession, we continue to train controllers who will eventually be assigned to this busy airspace."

Flight cancellations have increased at Newark in the wake of the outage, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company. Since April 26, an average of 39 flights per day have been canceled, compared to an average of four flights per day canceled in April, according to Cirium. On-time performance has also degraded; Newark departures were on average about 80% on time prior to April 26 and have since fallen to 63%, below industry norms, Cirium found.

Newark was at the No. 1 spot of all airports in the world for delays and cancellations on Monday afternoon.

"Our antiquated air traffic control system is affecting our workforce," the FAA said in a statement Monday. "As [ Transportation ] Secretary [ Sean ] Duffy has said, we must get the best safety technology in the hands of controllers as soon as possible. We are working to ensure the current telecommunications equipment is more reliable in the New York area by establishing a more resilient and redundant configuration with the local exchange carriers. In addition, we are updating our automation system to improve resiliency."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and local lawmakers are demanding answers and support.

Federal transportation officials appear to be listening as they are expecred to announce plans to modernize air traffic control technology on Thursday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for an investigation into the "chaos" sparked by an air traffic controller shortage and thick cloud cover.

Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said he wants an inspector general's investigation into the delays and cancellations to prevent them from getting worse or spreading. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy called the delays "completely and utterly unacceptable" in a post on X, and said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is "committed" to hiring more air traffic controllers.

The delays at the busy airport outside New York City made headlines over the weekend as United Airlines said it was cutting 35 daily flights from its schedule.

United Airlines said more than 20% of FAA controllers at Newark have walked off the job. Without them, Newark cannot handle the number of planes scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead.

In addition to staffing limitations, officials say air traffic control equipment outages have contributed to the problems at Newark Airport over the last week.

Runway construction is another problem that has left the airport with just one.

In the meantime, mounting delays and cancellations meant missed connections for some travelers.

"We kind of came in having no idea it was happening, but it looks like everyone's getting hit by it," Cameron Olivier, a traveler to Canada, said.

With the summer travel season just weeks away, the Department of Transportation has been trying to find solutions, including rolling out a plan to hire more air traffic controllers and delay retirement.

United has issued a "flexibility" travel waiver that allows passengers traveling to and from Newark to reschedule their trip without any additional fees.

(ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

