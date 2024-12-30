Newark sees decrease in murders, but increase in overall violent crime in 2024: officials

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark's crime stats for 2024 reveal a mixed picture, city officials announced Monday, with murders down but overall violent crime ticking up.

The numbers revealed homicides decreased 23% in the city from last year, marking the lowest level since the 1940s.

On the flip side, there was a 9% increase in aggravated assaults -- half of which were from reports of domestic violence.

"We're very reluctant to speak in any positive terms because the job is never done," said Alexander Albu, first assistant prosecutor of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. "And we know that the minute we say that, something could kick off the next moment or next day. Of course we are always ready for it, but we're always mindful for that."

Data also showed a 12% decrease in non-fatal shootings. Officers also recovered 8% more ghost guns than last year.

Officials credit partnerships with various community agencies and social services groups in helping ward off crime because they are more than trusted than police but also work with police to help solve issues.

