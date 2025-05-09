Newark Mayor Ras Baraka arrested at ICE detention center

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested Friday afternoon at ICE detention center Delaney Hall.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba accused the mayor of trespassing and ignoring warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the detention center.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

