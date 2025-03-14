Funeral for Newark officer shot and killed by suspected 14-year-old gunman to be held Friday

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The funeral service for a Newark police officer who was gunned down in the line of duty will be held on Friday.

Friends and family of 26-year-old Officer Joseph Azcona gathered Thursday evening at a funeral home on Wilson Avenue for his wake.

Governor Murphy has ordered that flags fly at half-staff in Azcona's honor on Friday.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge Street, Newark.

26-year-old Newark Police Officer Joseph Azcona was shot and killed last Friday while on duty.

Hundreds of people filled the street Wednesday in front of the Christ Assembly Lutheran Church in Newark where the officer was gunned down allegedly by a 14-year-old with an automatic weapon.

"This week is gonna be tough. Next week is gonna be tough. The week after that. The next week, the next month, the next year. We got a class going in next week, they're gonna know his name, Joey is going down in history everybody from Newark, Essex County, Union County, Hudson County, New Jersey, every state in this country is going to remember his name," said officer Shaquilla Brown.

Azcona was investigating illegal firearms when he pulled up to the church.

He didn't get a chance to step out of his car before gunfire erupted.

A second officer was shot and is still recovering in the hospital.

It's been more than 20 years since a Newark police officer was killed in the line of duty.

"That day we did see the worst of human kind. And when our brother was taken away from us too soon, he was a real cop, a true cop, whoever met him, whoever knew him, knew that he had a heart of gold," said Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

The 26-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Azcona was promoted to detective two years ago and assigned to the intelligence unit.

Officials with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the 14-year-old was charged with numerous crimes including murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons.

In the state of New Jersey, a 14-year-old cannot be tried as an adult under any circumstance.

