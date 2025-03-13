Hundreds attend vigil for Newark officer shot and killed by suspected 14-year-old gunman

CeFaan Kim has details on the emotional show of support in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- It was an emotional show of support as a community honored the sacrifice of a fallen hero in New Jersey.

26-year-old Newark Police Officer Joseph Azcona was shot and killed last Friday while on duty.

The city turned out to honor the fallen hero.

Detective Azcona's sister hugged his badge in tears, which was painted next to his department photo on the hood of the patrol car that rushed him to the hospital.

Hundreds of people filled the street in front of the Christ Assembly Lutheran Church in Newark where the officer was gunned down allegedly by a 14-year-old with an automatic weapon.

They wish they could wash away the pain, but this is a hurt that doesn't get forgotten.

"This week is gonna be tough. Next week is gonna be tough. The week after that. The next week, the next month, the next year. We got a class going in next week, they're gonna know his name, Joey is going down in history everybody from Newark, Essex County, Union County, Hudson County, New Jersey, every state in this country is going to remember his name," said officer Shaquilla Brown.

Azcona was investigating illegal firearms when he pulled up to the church.

He didn't get a chance to step out of his car before gunfire erupted.

A second officer was shot and is still recovering in the hospital.

It's been more than 20 years since a Newark police officer was killed in the line of duty.

"That day we did see the worst of human kind. And when our brother was taken away from us too soon, he was a real cop, a true cop, whoever met him, whoever knew him, knew that he had a heart of gold," said Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

"Hard worker. He has family members on the job. They're all cut from the same cloth. These guys come to work everyday and put their lives on the line for the residents of the city of Newark. We're blessed to have had him here working with us," said Sgt. Heriberto Figueroa.

The 26-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Azcona was promoted to detective two years ago and assigned to the intelligence unit.

Officials with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the 14-year-old was charged with numerous crimes including murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons.

"The assailant was so young himself. What is he doing with a gun? How did he get a gun? And where's the family support for that child?" said Captain Gerardo Rodriguez.

The teenage suspect will have a closed hearing.

In the state of New Jersey, a 14-year-old cannot be tried as an adult under any circumstance.

Detective Azcona will be laid to rest on Friday.

