Officer injured after police chase in Newark ends in foot pursuit

CLIFTON, New Jersey -- A police chase from Newark ended with a foot pursuit in a Clifton parking lot.

The suspects, who were wanted for a previous shooting, were chased by police north on Route 21 just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They crashed through a fence and bushes into the Kingsland Road parking lot.

Three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Two were quickly grabbed by police officers and one was found about an hour later hiding under a bush.

The arrest was caught on camera by John Del Giorno in NewsCopter 7 just before 7:30 a.m.

A Newark police cruiser also crashed into a wooded area during the pursuit.

One police officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

