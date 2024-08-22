Newark police looking for 2 men after woman scammed out of $385 at Citizens Bank

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark are looking for the men who scammed a woman out of hundreds of dollars.

The scam took place around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Citizens Bank located at 255 Lafayette St.

Officials say two men approached a woman and told her they needed help to claim money they won in the lottery.

The woman withdrew the money, a total of $385, which the men took and ran off with.

Officials say the woman left the bank, then returned to report the incident to bank employees.

The woman was not injured.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

