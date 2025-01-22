Police searching for suspect who stole dog from front yard in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark are searching for the suspect who stole a dog from the front yard of a home over the weekend.

The dog was stolen from a home in the 100 block of Norfolk Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The pup's owner said she let her Shih Tzu poodle mix out to roam in the front yard.

When the dog didn't return, surveillance video captured the suspect taking the dog and walking south on Norfolk Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are confidential and could result in a reward.

