Nicola Peltz Beckham suing NY groomer over death of her Chihuahua

Joe Torres has the latest on the dog groomer lawsuit after tragic dog death.

Joe Torres has the latest on the dog groomer lawsuit after tragic dog death.

Joe Torres has the latest on the dog groomer lawsuit after tragic dog death.

Joe Torres has the latest on the dog groomer lawsuit after tragic dog death.

BEDFORD, New York (WABC) -- Nicola Peltz Beckham filed a lawsuit against the mobile grooming service over the death of her 9-year-old Chihuahua 'Nala.'

Peltz Beckham, daughter-in-law of David and Victoria Beckham, is taking legal action against a dog groomer who worked on her Chihuahua shortly before her death.

'Nala' died last month two hours after an appointment with a mobile grooming service called 'HoundSpa' based in Bedford.

Peltz Beckham said in an Instagram post she couldn't find the words to describe her heartbreak after her dog tragically passed away.

She said "Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn't catch her breath. We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later."

The 29-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against the business owner and the groomer on Tuesday.

The lawsuit said "Nala went into the grooming van, a happy, healthy dog, but returned injured and in severe physical distress- breathing heavily and wheezing with her chest pulsating."

According to the filing, the appointment took place at her home in the Halatial hill-top estate called 'High Winds.'

Peltz Beckham accuses the groomer with 'intentional and malicious abuse' and the owner with 'failing to remove the employee following many other complaints alleging abuse and mistreatment of dogs.'

HoundSpa is based next to a pet rescue facility and a kennel.

The neighboring employees know the groomer who often works alongside them in cleaning dogs up for adoption.

They said the groomer is not someone who abuses and mistreats dogs.

The owner of HoundSpa declined a request for an interview.

Peltz Beckham said her lawsuit seeks to help prevent other pet owners from suffering the same fate and loss she experienced, adding any damages recovered from the legal action will be donated to dog rescue organizations.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.