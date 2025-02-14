Authorities search for person who abandoned dogs in park in Bloomfield, NJ

ESSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey authorities are trying to track down the person who abandoned two dogs in the freezing cold in Essex County.

The dogs were found around 8 a.m. on Wednesday padlocked inside Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

The Bloomfield Animal Shelter has released photos of the brown female dog and brindle male dog in hopes of identifying them.

Officials say both dogs were wearing chain collars, do not have microchips, but appear to be friendly.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the shelter at 973-748-0194.

