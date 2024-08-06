4 suspected car thieves arrested after stopping for food, drinks at Wawa in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four suspected car thieves were arrested in South Brunswick after they stopped for food and drinks at a Wawa early Saturday morning.

It all unfolded around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when police received a call of a crash at 605 Ridge Rd.

Officers found a 2021 Mazda crashed and abandoned on a front lawn and realized the car was registered to a home a few blocks away on Welcome Farms Road.

When police went to that home, the homeowners realized both of their cars had been stolen from the driveway. They used an app to track the second stolen car, a 2023 Hyundai, which showed the car was at a Wawa at 885 Route 535.

Other officers arrived at the Wawa and found the car in the parking lot and noticed four males walking toward a closed strip mall and said they were waiting for an Uber.

The teens were questioned further and officers reviewed surveillance video from inside the Wawa that showed them arriving in the stolen car and making purchases with a credit card that belonged to the car owner.

"Yeah, we were completely shocked, we were not expecting that at all, I think it was more of a shock that, like, my car was just, like, completely damaged and totaled," the owner said. "We were still unsure of the location of my husband's car, but then we were getting fraud alerts from our credit cards and we found out they were at Wawa."

A third vehicle stolen from the Hillsborough area was also discovered in the Wawa parking lot.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Ronia Jackson, 18-year-old Kayon Moore and two minors only identified as a 16-year-old and 17-year-old from Trenton.

All four suspects were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, theft, burglary, and possession of a stolen credit card.

The two adults were also charged with using juveniles in the commission of a crime.

"In one hour, three cars were stolen, a car was totaled and a homeowner's property was destroyed. I am thankful for the quick response and coordination by all the officers to stop to this night of crime," Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

Police say make sure to not leave a key fob in your car or near doors or windows. There are also certain pouches that you can put your key fobs into to prevent criminals from getting your key signal.

