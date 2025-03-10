Man, 33, arrested after running alleged driveway paving scam in Bloomingdale, New Jersey

BLOOMINGDALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was arrested this weekend after being accused of running a driveway paving scam in Bloomingdale, New Jersey.

Police say 33-year-old Patrick Connors was in charge of a fake company called Total Paving & Masonry and was soliciting without required permits or approvals.

On March 7, officers responded to a home on White Haven Place and saw trucks displaying the Total Paving & Masonry's name. The homeowner told police workers from the company damaged his driveway and raised the cost of their services by thousands of dollars from the original quote.

Investigators also confirmed the fake business didn't hold an active license to operate in the state.

Connors was charged with several criminal offenses and consumers affairs violations.

Bloomingdale police are reminding residents that if a contractor comes to their house, ask for their permit.

If the contractor doesn't have a permit, immediately call police.

