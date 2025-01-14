Murphy delivers State of the State address with focus on crime, housing, economy | LIVE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is giving his State of the State Address on Tuesday afternoon, which included discussions on housing affordability, public safety, and economic improvement.

The address highlighted his administration's progress over the past seven years in raising wages, creating jobs and unleashing a new era of economic opportunity.

He also announced his support for a new proposal to ban cell phones from K-12 classrooms in school districts across the state.

The speech reflecting on where the state both is now and can go comes ahead of Murphy's eighth - and last- year in office.

"Eight years ago, I ran for this office on a vision to help every New Jerseyan achieve their own American Dream," said Governor Phil Murphy. "That has been the singular goal of our Administration - building a stronger and fairer state for our educators, our caregivers, our entrepreneurs, our veterans, and everyone who keeps our state moving forward. And today, my message to New Jersey is this: I'm not done yet. Over the next year, we are going to run through the tape in delivering economic security and opportunity to every New Jerseyan."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.