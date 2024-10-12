Concern over possible measles outbreak in New Jersey

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are worries about a possible measles outbreak after a confirmed case of the disease in New Jersey.

The patient may have exposed people in four separate communities.

Among the locations were Elizabeth, where the person took part in the dockworkers' strike on three consecutive days last week.

Location: Livoti's Old World Market, 200 Mounts Corner Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728; Date & Time: September 30, 2024 between 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM

Location: El Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 28 W Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728; Date & Time: October 1, 2024 between 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM

Location: International Longshoreman Association Strike, Elizabeth Chassis Depot, 1510 S. Bay Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07201, and the area near the "Welcome to Elizabeth Terminal"; Date & Time: October 1-3, 2024, All day

Location: Atlantic Health Immediate Care, 479 Route 520, Suite A103, Marlboro, NJ 07746; Date & Time: October 6, 2024 between 3:00 PM and 6:00PM

Location: Jersey Shore University Medical Center - Emergency Department, 1945 NJ-33, Neptune City, NJ 07753; Date & Time: October 7, 2024 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM

Anyone who may have been exposed could have a germination period through October 29.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin. The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet. Measles can also cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and can lead to miscarriage in pregnant people, premature birth, or a low-birth-weight baby.

