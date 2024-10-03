Lawmakers, Paterson community urge stricter regulations on e-bikes, scooters after teen killed

Anthony Johnson has the latest details on the deadly crash.

Anthony Johnson has the latest details on the deadly crash.

Anthony Johnson has the latest details on the deadly crash.

Anthony Johnson has the latest details on the deadly crash.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Lawmakers and the Paterson, New Jersey, community are calling for stricter regulations on e-bikes and scooters on Thursday.

The calls for action come after Angelvl Javier-Reynos and Brailin Dominguez were struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on Madison Avenue. Both the teenagers were 18 years old.

Video showed the driver appear to follow all the traffic laws, but never saw the scooter heading in his direction.

The impact was so powerful that one of the teens was launched off the scooter and went flying into the air.

Business owner John Mitchell tole Eyewitness News that scooters frequently disobey traffic laws on the street, and that the accident wasn't surprising to him.

"On daily basis, this (the road) is a main thruway on Madison Avenue, especially during rush hour," he said. "There's tons of illegal vehicles that come flying down the street. No regards for any cars or laws. It's almost like a challenge for them."

Councilman Luis Velez has been pushing for more laws to crack down on scooters in Paterson.

The incident is being investigated by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

READ MORE: Concern over street violence caused by e-bikes and mopeds rises at NYC town hall meeting



Lucy Yang has more from the Uppwer West Side.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

