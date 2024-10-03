Teen killed, another injured after scooter hit by vehicle in Paterson, NJ

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One teen was killed and another was injured after a vehicle hit them while riding a scooter in Paterson, New Jersey, police said.

Police said both victims are 18-years-old.

Police said the two teens were riding a scooter when they were hit by a vehicle on Madison Avenue around 8 p.m.

One of the teens was pronounced dead and the other was taken to a hospital, police said.

Details on the vehicle and if there will be charges have not been determined.

