Concern over street violence caused by e-bikes and mopeds rises at NYC town hall meeting

Lucy Yang has more from the Uppwer West Side.

Lucy Yang has more from the Uppwer West Side.

Lucy Yang has more from the Uppwer West Side.

Lucy Yang has more from the Uppwer West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A town hall meeting was held on Tuesday evening in Manhattan by those concerned over street violence from e-bike and mopeds.

Victim after victim told their heartbreaking stories at this gathering. It is not just anecdotal anymore.

Advocates for safer streets argued e-bike, e-scooters and mopeds have made the walking city dangerous for pedestrians.

In many cases, the drivers are never charged.

"l jumped out of planes," said Sanja Pohl, 43. "I'm scared of bikes now."

Pohl suffers from PTSD. Her husband from traumatic brain disorder after they were both struck by an e-bike this summer.

| don't feel like living here anymore," she added. "I stopped walking and that's my favorite thing."

Marian Lewis, 88, spoke of riding her bike in Central Park when she was hit by an e-bike. The crash crushed her hip, and later triggered a stroke.

"I've gone to Europe several times on my bikes, gone to all the boroughs," acknowledged Lewis. "Bike clubs. That's all over."

The NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance is now pushing for Priscilla's Law, which would require electronic bikes and scooters to be registered, inspected and insured. The city bill named after Priscilla Loke, who was killed by an e-bike. But the law remains stalled in city council despite supporters like councilmember Bob Holden.

"To be clear we are not anti bike or e-bike," said Janet Schroder, Co-founder of NYC E-vehicle Safety Alliance. "We are pro safety. Safety for all. Big difference there."

Priscilla's Law currently does not have enough votes, so there are now efforts to push a similar law in Albany and make enforcement and regulation statewide.

RELATED | Street closures and security measures ahead of U.N. General Assembly

N.J. Burkett has the security details ahead of next week's U.N. General Assembly.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

