29-year-old woman killed, another woman hurt in Carteret shooting, 19-year-old suspect in custody

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man from Washington state is facing charges in the shootings of two women in Carteret, killing one of them.

Guarav Gill of Kent, Washington, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity magazine and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

The shooting happened on a driveway outside a home along Roosevelt Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"They were on the driveway. They were laid out like they sustained injuries to their abdomen and their back," Josh Lenoff, a local business owner, said.

Both victims were rushed to trauma centers via medivac helicopters.

Jasvir Kaur, 29, of Carteret, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victim a 20-year-old woman, of Carteret, is still in critical condition at University Hospital in Newark.

The shooting prompted a manhunt for the suspect, who was eventually located in a residential backyard on Post Boulevard, just minutes away from the crime scene.

Neighbor Ana Santiago's Ring video captured the intense moment heavily-armed police came face to face with the suspect. Officers told the man to drop to the ground.

It all happened in Orlando Suarez's backyard.

"I just saw him run into the backyard," Suarez said. "He just runs right into the backyard."

Suarez witnessed police making the critical arrest after an hours-long manhunt, but earlier in the day, his father Elias had a run in with Gill in their driveway, who unbeknownst to him, was wanted for a double shooting.

"I knew something was off with him. He just didn't seem - he was agitated. He just asked for a cup of water. He looked like he was running through the woods," Elias Suarez said. "It must have happened like five or 10 minutes after he shot somebody. Honestly."

He immediately reported the initial encounter to police - who had already swarmed Carteret with dogs and armored vehicles.

"He comes back a couple hours later, running through our backyard, cops are chasing him. Next thing you know, he tries to jump over our fence to get out, but they end up catching him," Orlando Suarez said.

Gill is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of his pre-trial detention hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Cassens of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-3852 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-8843.

