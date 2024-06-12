2 people shot in Carteret, New Jersey

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were shot Wednesday morning in Carteret, New Jersey.

It happened on Roosevelt Avenue.

Around 10 a.m., paramedics rushed the two victims to the hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or who might be responsible.

Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman released a statement saying:

"An incident outside a home on Roosevelt Avenue in West Carteret is under active investigation by the Carteret Police Department after two individuals were shot shortly after 9 am this morning. The victims are being transported to trauma centers via medivac helicopters. Carteret Police, mutual aid and other emergency services are on scene. Out of an abundance of caution, Minue School located mile away from the incident was locked down. This is a current and active investigation and we ask for patience and cooperation. Further Updates will be provided by the CPD and Middlesex County Prosecutor's office as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the two victims."

