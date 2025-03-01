Judge overturns suspension of NJ high school wrestling champ, allowing him to compete for 4th title

HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Days after he was told his high school wrestling career was over, a three-time New Jersey State champ, has been reinstated.

Anthony Knox Jr. is one of the nation's top wrestlers on the high school level, but he was disqualified from the NJ State Interscholastic Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships for his involvement in a brawl in the crowd last weekend.

The brawl occurred at the District 25 wrestling meet in Collingswood. Knox Jr. -- a three-time champion -- after his match saw his father, Anthony, surrounded by a group of hostile parents from opposing schools. He rushed into the crowd to stand with his dad.

Knox Jr.'s father, Anthony, is a former MMA fighter himself. He says the instigators had been shouting derogatory remarks at his family and the team, all while asking the heckler to stop.

The incident led the NJ State Interscholastic Athletic Association to suspend Knox Jr. for leaving the bench.

But Knox's family appealed, and on Friday afternoon, a judge overturned his suspension.

In a statement, an NJSIAA said they respect the decision made by the Mercer County court, but "strongly disagree with it" and will be appealing and considering "all other options."

In the meantime, the ruling now allows Knox Jr. to continue his quest to become just the fifth wrestler in New Jersey history to win four state championships.

