Collapsed abandoned mineshaft caused giant sinkhole shutting down part of I-80 in Morris County

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The collapse of an abandoned mineshaft is the cause of a massive 40-foot by 40-foot sinkhole that has shut down part of Interstate 80 (I-80) in New Jersey, according to the State Department of Transportation.
The sinkhole opened up around 7:45 a.m. just past Exit 34 in Wharton, swallowing a portion of the shoulder and encroaching on the right lane going eastbound.
The DOT says an abandoned mineshaft under the highway collapsed, causing the massive sinkhole.
Construction crews were originally hoping to fill the hole by the end of the day, but the discovery of the shaft, in addition to the forecasted weather this weekend, is likely to make the repairs more complicated.
I-80 East will remain closed until further notice. Drivers should plan to take the following detours that remain in place:
I-80 eastbound Detour:
Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.