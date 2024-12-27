Collapsed abandoned mineshaft caused giant sinkhole shutting down part of I-80 in Morris County

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The collapse of an abandoned mineshaft is the cause of a massive 40-foot by 40-foot sinkhole that has shut down part of Interstate 80 (I-80) in New Jersey, according to the State Department of Transportation.

The sinkhole opened up around 7:45 a.m. just past Exit 34 in Wharton, swallowing a portion of the shoulder and encroaching on the right lane going eastbound.

Construction crews were originally hoping to fill the hole by the end of the day, but the discovery of the shaft, in addition to the forecasted weather this weekend, is likely to make the repairs more complicated.

I-80 East will remain closed until further notice. Drivers should plan to take the following detours that remain in place:

I-80 eastbound Detour:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta

Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover

Merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to I-80

or Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound

