24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Eastbound I-80 closed as sinkhole opens up in Morris County

WABC logo
Thursday, December 26, 2024 3:23PM
Massive sinkhole causes closure on Interstate 80 in NJ
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to repair the sinkhole in Wharton, New Jersey.

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A sinkhole opened up on Interstate 80 in New Jersey during rush hour Thursday morning, shuttering eastbound lanes in Morris County.

The sinkhole opened up around 7:45 a.m. near Exit 34, swallowing a portion of the shoulder and encroaching on the right lane.

There is no word on how long the emergency repairs will take.

Drivers should plan to take the following detour:

  • Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

  • Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta

  • Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover

  • Merge onto Route 15 southbound

  • Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

----------


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* More New Jersey news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW