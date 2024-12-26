Eastbound I-80 closed as sinkhole opens up in Morris County

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A sinkhole opened up on Interstate 80 in New Jersey during rush hour Thursday morning, shuttering eastbound lanes in Morris County.
The sinkhole opened up around 7:45 a.m. near Exit 34, swallowing a portion of the shoulder and encroaching on the right lane.
There is no word on how long the emergency repairs will take.
Drivers should plan to take the following detour:
