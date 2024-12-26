Eastbound I-80 closed as sinkhole opens up in Morris County

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to repair the sinkhole in Wharton, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to repair the sinkhole in Wharton, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to repair the sinkhole in Wharton, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as crews worked to repair the sinkhole in Wharton, New Jersey.

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A sinkhole opened up on Interstate 80 in New Jersey during rush hour Thursday morning, shuttering eastbound lanes in Morris County.

The sinkhole opened up around 7:45 a.m. near Exit 34, swallowing a portion of the shoulder and encroaching on the right lane.

There is no word on how long the emergency repairs will take.

Drivers should plan to take the following detour:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta

Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover

Merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.