NJ Transit, Amtrak experiencing suspensions and delays due to overhead wire damage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Those returning from the Thanksgiving weekend were met with trouble on the rails aboard New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.

NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line and Northeast Corridor rail service is now suspended in both directions.

Raritan Valley service into and out of Penn Station New York is subject to up to 60-minute delays due to Amtrak wire issues near Newark. East Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken.

Amtrak Service is temporarily suspended between Philadelphia and New York on the Northeast Corridor due to overhead wire damage.

Service is expected to be restored on Amtrak around 12:00 p.m.

