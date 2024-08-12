Congressman proposes plan to reimburse NJ Transit riders who experience long delays, cancellations

GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some relief could be on the way for commuters who depend on New Jersey Transit, through a plan to reimburse riders who experience long delays due to Amtrak issues.

Train delays and cancellations, especially during rush hours, are the news that greets NJ Transit commuters far too often, Congressman Josh Gottheimer said.

"We've read the headlines. 'A hellish week for commuters. Another three, hot hours stranded on NJ Transit with livid passengers.' Totally, and completely unacceptable," he said.

Service disruptions have plagued NJ Transit trains, often times leaving people packed into hot stations, unsure if they will ever make it home.

Shoshana Feiner, who is a physician, called her 20-year-old daughter to tell Eyewitness News about her occasional nightmare commutes into the city this summer.

"My 20-year-old daughter was commuting to her first internship in the city this summer, and she was plagued by delays," Feiner said.

Congressman Gottheimer is proposing a passenger bill of rights that would include forcing Amtrak to reimburse NJ Transit commuters for their train tickets if there are unreasonable delays or cancellations. Amtrak would be on the hook, because it owns the tracks and systems that NJ Transit trains use.

"The legislation guarantee that passengers receive automatic and prompt refunds when their trains are canceled or significantly changed by more than three hours, just like the airlines," Gottheimer said.

Waldwick resident Jan Ullrich said that plan would be "wonderful."

The congressman says Amtrak has already received about $66 billion from the federal infrastructure bill to upgrade critical parts of its outdated system, which cause train delays when there are malfunctions.

"It's time for Amtrak and the Department of Transportation to spend the resources we've allocated," Gottheimer said.

