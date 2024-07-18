WATCH LIVE

More NJ Transit cancelations and delays due to heat

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, July 18, 2024 10:00AM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- NJ Transit is again warning that select trains will not operate Thursday and Friday due to "heat-related rail equipment issues."

NJ Transit said its crews are "working around the clock to make repairs."

LIRR's Port Jefferson branch is back on track after a downed tree caused signal problems between Hicksville and Huntington.

The tree was caught in electrical wires east of Syosset. There was also a lightning strike that damaged a signal substation near Cold Spring Harbor.

The problems were fixed before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

