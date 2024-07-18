More NJ Transit cancelations and delays due to heat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NJ Transit is again warning that select trains will not operate Thursday and Friday due to "heat-related rail equipment issues."
NJ Transit said its crews are "working around the clock to make repairs."
LIRR's Port Jefferson branch is back on track after a downed tree caused signal problems between Hicksville and Huntington.
The tree was caught in electrical wires east of Syosset. There was also a lightning strike that damaged a signal substation near Cold Spring Harbor.
The problems were fixed before 6 a.m. on Thursday.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.